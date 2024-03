ICM Tuakau Bridge

Not the photograph I set out to take. I was heading off to the beach when I suddenly realized that my EV car hadn't charged overnight. Battery anxiety crept over me. There are no chargers on the coast where I was headed. I probably did have enough range, but I stopped instead at the Tuakau Bridge crossing the Waikato river. I'm pleased I did. I used an ND filter and traced the humps of the bridge with the camera, then headed home to charge