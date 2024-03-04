Previous
Charlie by yorkshirekiwi
Charlie

Its rained a lot today, so a quick shot of a rather bedraggled Charlie
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Christina ace
Wonderful detail - not easy to get with a dark hair/furred animal.
March 4th, 2024  
julia ace
Poor Charlie..nice portrait.
March 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh dear poor Charlie. Hope he dries off quickly
March 4th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
That is one wet alpaca
March 4th, 2024  
