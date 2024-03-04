Sign up
Photo 2986
Charlie
Its rained a lot today, so a quick shot of a rather bedraggled Charlie
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
black
,
charlie
,
alpaca
Christina
ace
Wonderful detail - not easy to get with a dark hair/furred animal.
March 4th, 2024
julia
ace
Poor Charlie..nice portrait.
March 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Oh dear poor Charlie. Hope he dries off quickly
March 4th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
That is one wet alpaca
March 4th, 2024
