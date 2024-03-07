Previous
Sapphire by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2989

Sapphire

Sapphie absolutely loves our new outdoor area, and is spending a lot of time outside. Probably to get some peace from her tiresome brother. I think she'll like it even better when the glass goes in.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
prime spot :)
March 7th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Sweet capture
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise