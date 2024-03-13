Previous
Preying Mantis by yorkshirekiwi
Preying Mantis

This is the first one I've seen this year, and it's only a young one. I found him climbing up the inside of my new deck glass, so I relocated him to the lemon tree, where there are lots of tasty aphids and ants.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Annie D ace
fabulous close-up
March 13th, 2024  
Christina ace
Great detail - and I hope he/she enjoys their new home
March 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful capture.
March 13th, 2024  
