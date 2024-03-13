Sign up
Photo 2995
Preying Mantis
This is the first one I've seen this year, and it's only a young one. I found him climbing up the inside of my new deck glass, so I relocated him to the lemon tree, where there are lots of tasty aphids and ants.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
green
,
mantis
,
preying
Annie D
ace
fabulous close-up
March 13th, 2024
Christina
ace
Great detail - and I hope he/she enjoys their new home
March 13th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 13th, 2024
