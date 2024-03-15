Previous
When Technologoy Fails by yorkshirekiwi
When Technologoy Fails

Horrible rainy day, and my planned long weekend away got kiboshed, so a bit of ESOOI happened instead
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman ace
Sorry about your weekend, but I love this image!
March 15th, 2024  
