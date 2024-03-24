Sign up
Photo 3006
Rhubarb & Ginger Fool
A little food photography, the end product from the Rhubard and Ruaridh in the basket on Friday
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4250
photos
185
followers
149
following
823% complete
Views
12
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
24th March 2024 12:16pm
Tags
food
,
ginger
,
dessert
,
fool
,
rhubarb
