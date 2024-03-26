Previous
Common Blue Grass Butterfly by yorkshirekiwi
Common Blue Grass Butterfly

Just a little blue butterfly, with a tattered wing, but I just loved the light
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Carole G

Theresa
Lovely
March 26th, 2024  
