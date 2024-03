Welcoming onto the Marae

What a special Easter I've been having! For my diploma I have to photograph an Event. A fellow photographer invited to me go and help him to photograph an annual bone carving convention. Here the carvers are welcomed onto the local Marae. I have never done this before, and although I barely understood what was being said it was interesting to watch the exchange of words. The marae itself has a wonderful outlook . YOu can just see Mount Taranaki in the background