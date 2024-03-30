Previous
Master Bone Carver by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3012

Master Bone Carver

Master carver Owen Mapp, one of the many talented carvers at the symposium. It was interesting to see him teaching other carvers later in the day in a Master Class.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dianne ace
Great portrait.
March 30th, 2024  
Annie D ace
fascinating - I love the twirl in his moustache
March 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 30th, 2024  
