Previous
Photo 3012
Master Bone Carver
Master carver Owen Mapp, one of the many talented carvers at the symposium. It was interesting to see him teaching other carvers later in the day in a Master Class.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
3
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th March 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
carving
,
bone
Dianne
ace
Great portrait.
March 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
fascinating - I love the twirl in his moustache
March 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 30th, 2024
