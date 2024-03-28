Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3010
Black Caterpillar
The closest I can come to identifying it is Spodoptera litura, the tropical armyworm. Which immediately you say worm - grosses me out! I think it'll grow into a moth whatever it is. I spotted it on the floor of our new deck
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4254
photos
186
followers
149
following
824% complete
View this month »
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
28th March 2024 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
caterpillar
Rick
ace
Interesting looking caterpillar. Great shot.
March 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close