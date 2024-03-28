Previous
Black Caterpillar by yorkshirekiwi
Black Caterpillar

The closest I can come to identifying it is Spodoptera litura, the tropical armyworm. Which immediately you say worm - grosses me out! I think it'll grow into a moth whatever it is. I spotted it on the floor of our new deck
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Rick ace
Interesting looking caterpillar. Great shot.
March 28th, 2024  
