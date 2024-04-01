Previous
Bone Carving Master Class by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3014

Bone Carving Master Class

Mr Mapp, Master bone carver, is obviously highly rated. I could hardly get a look in. Everyone was so keen to hear his talk. Even the carvers who looked like experts to me, down tooled to listen to his advice.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
825% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot. Love the moustache.
April 1st, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super shot - you can see the interest.
April 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
how interesting
April 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise