Previous
Photo 3014
Bone Carving Master Class
Mr Mapp, Master bone carver, is obviously highly rated. I could hardly get a look in. Everyone was so keen to hear his talk. Even the carvers who looked like experts to me, down tooled to listen to his advice.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th March 2024 2:17pm
Tags
class
,
carving
,
bone
,
master
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot. Love the moustache.
April 1st, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super shot - you can see the interest.
April 1st, 2024
Annie D
ace
how interesting
April 1st, 2024
