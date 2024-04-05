Previous
Ruaridh and Ian by yorkshirekiwi
Ruaridh and Ian

This week's assignment was to take a photograph of a property broker against a white background. I hate doing this sort of thing, I struggle with the whole lighting and white background thing. Ruaridh gate crashed the shoot. Must do better
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia ace
Very stern looking property developer..
April 5th, 2024  
Carole G ace
@julzmaioro he was loosing patience with me by this time
April 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture, I love your kitty!
April 5th, 2024  
Annie D ace
fabulous image - i love that Ian and Ruaridh have the same intense gaze
April 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Looking the part!
April 5th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
A nice portrait...those cat's eyes are amazing!
April 5th, 2024  
