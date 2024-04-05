Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3018
Ruaridh and Ian
This week's assignment was to take a photograph of a property broker against a white background. I hate doing this sort of thing, I struggle with the whole lighting and white background thing. Ruaridh gate crashed the shoot. Must do better
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4262
photos
185
followers
148
following
826% complete
View this month »
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
31st March 2024 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ian
,
ruaridh
julia
ace
Very stern looking property developer..
April 5th, 2024
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
he was loosing patience with me by this time
April 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture, I love your kitty!
April 5th, 2024
Annie D
ace
fabulous image - i love that Ian and Ruaridh have the same intense gaze
April 5th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Looking the part!
April 5th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
A nice portrait...those cat's eyes are amazing!
April 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close