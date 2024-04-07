Sign up
Photo 3020
KAS
Today, I watched my husband having a flying lesson. Very important, take-off and landing. I watched him fly this circuit 7 times, and I'm glad to say he landed safely each time. It won't be long before he flies solo
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4264
photos
185
followers
148
following
827% complete
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th April 2024 2:40pm
Tags
flight
,
flying
,
kas
,
cessna
Christina
ace
Well that's very exciting (and a little scary at the same time!). Great shot
April 7th, 2024
