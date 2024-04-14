Sign up
Photo 3027
Autumn Mist
Bit of a foggy start this morning. But the sun is shining and the sky is blue now. So all good.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4271
photos
185
followers
116
following
829% complete
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th April 2024 9:15am
Tags
fog
Dawn
ace
Lovely layers
April 14th, 2024
