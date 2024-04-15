Previous
Ozzy the Galah by yorkshirekiwi
Ozzy the Galah

Back to the zoo and another shot of Ozzy. THis time h e is showing off his lovely crest.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous
April 15th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 15th, 2024  
