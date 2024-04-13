Sign up
Previous
Photo 3026
Orangatang
The primates have a large area at the zoo, but I hate how they've glassed everything. So hard to get a decent photograph through smudged dirty glass. I feel like carrying a bottle of cleaner and a rag when I visit.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4270
photos
185
followers
116
following
829% complete
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th April 2024 12:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
orangatang
Shutterbug
ace
I think you got a nice detailed image.
April 13th, 2024
Rick
ace
Looks really good to me, to be shot through glass.
April 13th, 2024
