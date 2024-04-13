Previous
Orangatang by yorkshirekiwi
Orangatang

The primates have a large area at the zoo, but I hate how they've glassed everything. So hard to get a decent photograph through smudged dirty glass. I feel like carrying a bottle of cleaner and a rag when I visit.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Shutterbug ace
I think you got a nice detailed image.
April 13th, 2024  
Rick ace
Looks really good to me, to be shot through glass.
April 13th, 2024  
