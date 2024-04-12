Sign up
Previous
Photo 3025
Kaka
I'd love to say I spotted this one in the wild or a predator proof sanctuary, but no. This one lives at Auckland zoo
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4269
photos
185
followers
116
following
828% complete
View this month »
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th April 2024 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kaka
Dianne
ace
Brilliant image. Fav
April 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
April 12th, 2024
