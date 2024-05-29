Sign up
Previous
Photo 3071
The light at sea
Just a filler. The weather so awful I didn’t venture out and I packing for an overseas trip. This shot was taken on the seabird tour, before I got seasick
29th May 2024
29th May 24
4
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4315
photos
187
followers
117
following
841% complete
View this month »
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th May 2024 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sea
,
minimalism
Dianne
ace
You’ll be pleased to get away from this awful NZ weather! A nice simple image with great tones.
May 29th, 2024
Catherine P
Really atmospheric
May 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Storms are coming.
May 29th, 2024
365 Project
