The light at sea by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3071

The light at sea

Just a filler. The weather so awful I didn’t venture out and I packing for an overseas trip. This shot was taken on the seabird tour, before I got seasick
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dianne ace
You’ll be pleased to get away from this awful NZ weather! A nice simple image with great tones.
May 29th, 2024  
Catherine P
Really atmospheric
May 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Storms are coming.
May 29th, 2024  
