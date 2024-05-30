Sign up
Previous
Photo 3072
After the Storm
Played golf today after the heavy wind and squalls of yesterday. The fairways are covered with orange leaves, and a few big branches down.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
autumn
golf
Rick
Lovely capture.
May 30th, 2024
