After the Storm by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3072

After the Storm

Played golf today after the heavy wind and squalls of yesterday. The fairways are covered with orange leaves, and a few big branches down.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
841% complete

Rick ace
Lovely capture.
May 30th, 2024  
