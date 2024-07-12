Previous
Black swan by yorkshirekiwi
Black swan

Suddenly, a black swan took off from the mist-covered lake. Fortunately, they move pretty slowly, so I was able to grab this shot of it flying past me.
12th July 2024

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture!
July 14th, 2024  
