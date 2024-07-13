Sign up
Previous
Photo 3115
Another. Tree in fog
Lovely autumnal colours of, showing through the fog
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
7
5
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4361
photos
189
followers
118
following
853% complete
View this month »
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th July 2024 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
mist
Dianne
ace
Very nice (not the continuous fog, but the image).
July 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful light.
July 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2024
julia
ace
Makes a beaut image..
July 12th, 2024
Brian
ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2024
Annie D
ace
this is stunning!
July 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric what a great shot fav
July 12th, 2024
