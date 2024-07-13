Previous
Another. Tree in fog by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3115

Another. Tree in fog

Lovely autumnal colours of, showing through the fog
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Very nice (not the continuous fog, but the image).
July 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful light.
July 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2024  
julia ace
Makes a beaut image..
July 12th, 2024  
Brian ace
Beautiful
July 12th, 2024  
Annie D ace
this is stunning!
July 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Very atmospheric what a great shot fav
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise