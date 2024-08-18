Previous
Geothermal activity by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3152

Geothermal activity

vividly coloured rocks and soil in many geothermal areas are the result of hot, acidic gases and fluids interacting with the rock. This produces clay minerals tinted by trace amounts of minerals. Some of the more unusual shades include purple (from cinnabar – mercury sulfide), orange (from realgar – arsenic sulfide), and yellow to grey (from sulfur).

Todays lyrics - Yellow flicker beat by Lordes


the start of how it all ever ends
They used to shout my name, now they whisper it
I'm speeding up and this is the
Red, orange, yellow flicker beat sparking

https://youtu.be/3PdILZ_1P74?si=gq3Y1BtDOtfFwbzB
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Wonderful rusty colours - almost tempting for a soak on these rainy wet days....
August 18th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Makes a wonderful abstract
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise