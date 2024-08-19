Barn owls, although not native to New Zealand, currently have 12 known nesting sites in the North Island. Apparently making it from Australia. This one is housed at Wingspan and here is thoroughly enjoying his snack rat. You can just make out it's feet. I'm pushing the boundries a bit, but wanted to showcase this beautiful owl.Song : There's a rat in mi kitchen by UB40There's a rat in me kitchen what am I gonna do?There's a rat in me kitchen what am I gonna go?I'm gonna fix that rat that's what I'm gonna do,