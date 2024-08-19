Previous
I'm gonna fix that rat that's what I'm gonna do by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3153

I'm gonna fix that rat that's what I'm gonna do

Barn owls, although not native to New Zealand, currently have 12 known nesting sites in the North Island. Apparently making it from Australia. This one is housed at Wingspan and here is thoroughly enjoying his snack rat. You can just make out it's feet. I'm pushing the boundries a bit, but wanted to showcase this beautiful owl.
Song : There's a rat in mi kitchen by UB40
There's a rat in me kitchen what am I gonna do?
There's a rat in me kitchen what am I gonna go?
I'm gonna fix that rat that's what I'm gonna do,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=353ah1Vkbyg
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
863% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise