Photo 651
Globe Thistle
I love these thistles and so do the bees
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
bee
,
globe-thistle
Diana
ace
stunning capture and details.
February 18th, 2020
Dianne
Very nicely seen and presented.
February 18th, 2020
