Photo 665
Shades of Blue
Peaceful scene at the viaduct, Auckland. Lovely shades of blue
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2540
photos
182
followers
200
following
Tags
yachts
,
ble
,
rainbow2020
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful scene.
March 13th, 2020
