Gilted stags

The reason I've been missing in action, is that I've just spent 4 days on a photo workshop trip. We were based in a deer hunting lodge in the middle of North Island High country. We'd spent some very early hours in a hide waiting for the elusive stag. We were just on our way back for breakfast, when these two appeared. The sun was directly into our faces, but it backlit the antlers beautifully.