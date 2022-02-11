Previous
Kawakawa leaf by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 720

Kawakawa leaf

FOR2022 - Kawakawa (macropiper excelsum) is a herbaceous shrub with knobbly joints and branching stems native to New Zealand. It has large heart shaped leaves that are a dark green, and sometimes slightly glossy.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
197% complete

Milanie ace
Nice dof
February 11th, 2022  
Brigette ace
Beautifully presented
February 11th, 2022  
