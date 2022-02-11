Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 720
Kawakawa leaf
FOR2022 - Kawakawa (macropiper excelsum) is a herbaceous shrub with knobbly joints and branching stems native to New Zealand. It has large heart shaped leaves that are a dark green, and sometimes slightly glossy.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3367
photos
197
followers
154
following
197% complete
View this month »
713
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
Latest from all albums
2231
717
718
2232
2233
719
720
2234
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th February 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
shape
,
theme-blackwhite
,
kawakawa
,
for2022
Milanie
ace
Nice dof
February 11th, 2022
Brigette
ace
Beautifully presented
February 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close