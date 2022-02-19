Sign up
Photo 728
Tern Coming into Land
One of lots of terns flying in and taking off on the wharf. For2022 high key
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
725
726
2240
727
2241
728
2242
Views
0
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th February 2022 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
wings
,
tern
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
