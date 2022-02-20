Previous
Next
coffee beans by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 729

coffee beans

Low key shot of coffee beans for FOR2022. Also playing catchup for last weeks coffee prompt for 52 week challenge
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
199% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise