Photo 756
Indigo Dahlia
You may be able to tell by now, but my favourite local business Pumphouse Blooms, specialises in growing and selling dahlia flowers and tubers
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Views
3
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th March 2022 11:32am
Tags
indigo
,
dahlia
,
rainbow2022
