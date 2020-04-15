Previous
Percy Meets Alpaca by yorkshirekiwi
356 / 365

Percy Meets Alpaca

Percy doesn't like wet grass. He stayed on the concrete edges, but still took the time to introduce himself to Biskit the alpaca.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
