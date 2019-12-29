Sign up
Photo 1348
It Didn't Shine like This Yesterday
Looking out over the mill pond to where we did our patrol boat duty yesterday, it's just as cold today and feels warmer due to a bit of sunny glow.
I did a BnW edit as wasn' sure which I preferred!
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2107
photos
160
followers
100
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
29th December 2019 2:17pm
Tags
emsworth
,
sixws-100
KWind
ace
I love the silhouettes!
December 29th, 2019
william wooderson
Lovely coppery effect of the sea in the evening light!
December 29th, 2019
