Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside

CoroJo @zeezee challenged me to capture the colours of nature.

A friend and I got up (very) early to capture the sunrise at the beach- here it is! Flat, grey, dull, overcast sky. All was not lost- we had a tasty breakfast!

Sunrises are soooooooooooooooo over-rated, at least for a sunset you're already up and awake.

Happy New Year to all my 365 friends and family, may 2020 bring you health, safety and contentment.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

JackieR

@zeezee Another one of my take on your challenge of getting nature's colours. Hope you approve??
December 31st, 2019  
