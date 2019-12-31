Sign up
Photo 1350
Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside
CoroJo
@zeezee
challenged me to capture the colours of nature.
A friend and I got up (very) early to capture the sunrise at the beach- here it is! Flat, grey, dull, overcast sky. All was not lost- we had a tasty breakfast!
Sunrises are soooooooooooooooo over-rated, at least for a sunset you're already up and awake.
Happy New Year to all my 365 friends and family, may 2020 bring you health, safety and contentment.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
songtitle-58
,
get-pushed-388
JackieR
ace
@zeezee
Another one of my take on your challenge of getting nature's colours. Hope you approve??
December 31st, 2019
