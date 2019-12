Oh I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside

CoroJo @zeezee challenged me to capture the colours of nature.A friend and I got up (very) early to capture the sunrise at the beach- here it is! Flat, grey, dull, overcast sky. All was not lost- we had a tasty breakfast!Sunrises are soooooooooooooooo over-rated, at least for a sunset you're already up and awake.Happy New Year to all my 365 friends and family, may 2020 bring you health, safety and contentment.