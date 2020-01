Garden Plans for 2020

The prompt for the 52 week challenge (yup doing it again this year) is resolutions. I should say I'll lose weight, exercise more, be a more mindful and positive person, use less plastic, recycle more and the usual non-achievable things.



What I am going to do, is take more care of my garden. It is the size o a postage stamp so should be easy to care for. I'm planning to grow fruit and vegetables and leave less to luck and wholesale neglect which is what this helebore survives on.