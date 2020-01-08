Previous
Decorated Brick by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Decorated Brick

Someone, I'm sure it wasn't Mother Nature, has made a small art dispaly out of a weathered brick and some pebbles on the sea-break wall.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a great find and capture. It is really interesting looking.
January 8th, 2020  
Diana ace
What a great find and shot, it looks good enough to eat 😉
January 8th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice artistic take on a stone cairn= cool find.
January 8th, 2020  
