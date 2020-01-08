Sign up
Decorated Brick
Someone, I'm sure it wasn't Mother Nature, has made a small art dispaly out of a weathered brick and some pebbles on the sea-break wall.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Tags
mundane-brick
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a great find and capture. It is really interesting looking.
January 8th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a great find and shot, it looks good enough to eat 😉
January 8th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice artistic take on a stone cairn= cool find.
January 8th, 2020
