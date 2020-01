A Room with this View

I live within close proximity to at least 5 cathedrals- so could have travelled to any of the cities to snap the holy architecture. Conversely I might have got a train to go snap the Brighton Pavillion or London (a palace or three??).



Whilst waiting for a kettle to boil I saw blue sky with little fluffy clouds and the sunlight shining on the brutalist, but refurbished, 1960s buildings and capture that instead.