I found a compass at work today, ideal photography subject? I was inspired by Vikki's 5+2 contribution today ( https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2020-01-29 ) and I am teaching myself to edit and process (mainly by trial and error and fail). How do you 5+2ers make the processing look so seamless and easy??Pictures of The Trump and The Boris courtesy of politico.com on Google Images.