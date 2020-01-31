Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1381
Plastic
I have hardly any clear plastic in my house - I'm going out to buy some tomorrow- but it was fun getting this final shot.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2152
photos
164
followers
95
following
378% complete
View this month »
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Latest from all albums
717
1377
718
1378
719
1379
1380
1381
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
31st January 2020 8:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plastic
,
polarised
Louise
ace
Interesting shot!
January 31st, 2020
FBailey
ace
Really nice job!
January 31st, 2020
Kathy
ace
This is a very creative photo.
January 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close