It was a spring wedding..............

.............at the end of the tax year during Lent.



She probably wanted the tax rebate to pay for the low-key wedding, he almost certainly squirrelled it away for the rainy day that never happened.



The marriage last 31 years, he met only one of his grandchildren, she met 4 of the six, neither met their great-grandchildren.



Although I miss them both, neither was a saint and would probably be making mine, and siblings', life difficult as I fear they would have been terrible, grumpy, opinionated and demanding OAPs!



Props - their photo, her watch, tiara, vase, glass, champagne, spring flowers.