Photo 1399
It was a spring wedding..............
.............at the end of the tax year during Lent.
She probably wanted the tax rebate to pay for the low-key wedding, he almost certainly squirrelled it away for the rainy day that never happened.
The marriage last 31 years, he met only one of his grandchildren, she met 4 of the six, neither met their great-grandchildren.
Although I miss them both, neither was a saint and would probably be making mine, and siblings', life difficult as I fear they would have been terrible, grumpy, opinionated and demanding OAPs!
Props - their photo, her watch, tiara, vase, glass, champagne, spring flowers.
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2182
photos
163
followers
95
following
383% complete
View this month »
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Latest from all albums
1394
729
1395
1396
1397
1398
730
1399
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
18th February 2020 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
for2020
