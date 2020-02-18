Previous
Next
It was a spring wedding.............. by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1399

It was a spring wedding..............

.............at the end of the tax year during Lent.

She probably wanted the tax rebate to pay for the low-key wedding, he almost certainly squirrelled it away for the rainy day that never happened.

The marriage last 31 years, he met only one of his grandchildren, she met 4 of the six, neither met their great-grandchildren.

Although I miss them both, neither was a saint and would probably be making mine, and siblings', life difficult as I fear they would have been terrible, grumpy, opinionated and demanding OAPs!

Props - their photo, her watch, tiara, vase, glass, champagne, spring flowers.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise