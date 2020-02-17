Sign up
Photo 1398
Still Life Props
The theme this week is still life. My plan is to use only these props during the week, in differing compositions but I will not add anything to this collection:-
Chess set, vase (flowers may change), candlestick, candle, paraffin lamp, Alladin's lamp, champagne bottle and glass, watch, hour-glass, wedding photograph, tiara, teacup and saucer, fairy lights.
Darn it, I fogot the fruit!
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2180
photos
163
followers
95
following
383% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th February 2020 12:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
still life
,
low key
,
for2020
Diana
ace
Those are amazing props Jackie! With your creativity you are bound to come up with some spectacular images 😊
February 17th, 2020
