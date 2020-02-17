Still Life Props

The theme this week is still life. My plan is to use only these props during the week, in differing compositions but I will not add anything to this collection:-



Chess set, vase (flowers may change), candlestick, candle, paraffin lamp, Alladin's lamp, champagne bottle and glass, watch, hour-glass, wedding photograph, tiara, teacup and saucer, fairy lights.



Darn it, I fogot the fruit!



