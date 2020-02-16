Previous
Little Boxes by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Little Boxes

When we moved in this was a garden centre and a Habitat. Priot to that it was a quarry. Before becoming a housing estate it was a B&Q and a bowling alley.

Diana ace
Great title and song! Quite some history there.
February 17th, 2020  
