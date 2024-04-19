Previous
Refracted by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2904

Refracted

Ricardo and Jay-Kay were keen to capture the beautiful wildflower vase.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
795% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
this is cute, I'm guessing that Ricardo and Jay-Kay were not actually IN the vase!
April 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So pretty and nicely done.
April 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured
April 19th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
well done
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise