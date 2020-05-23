Previous
Naked Ear by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1494

Naked Ear

I don't have any phobias, I'm not too keen on spiders or mice in the house, but will evict if necessary.

I do however have an aversion to hearing aids and if I see one unexpectedly I feel my stomach lurch. Once I know a hearing aid's there, I'm fine- wierd eh??
JackieR

