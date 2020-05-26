Sign up
Photo 1497
Fallen
It seems most tulips have six petals
26th May 2020
26th May 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
26th May 2020 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf20
,
technique-flatlay
Shutterbug
ace
Love, love this flatlay. Beautifully done.
May 26th, 2020
