snail by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1530

snail

Prompt this week is Toy Story.

Lego camera club wanted to join in with 30 Days Wild, but Lia-Mia and Norman took a few steps back as Jay-Kay was the only one brave enough to get close to the garden snail.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Monica
Such a brave lego photographer!
June 28th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Love this one!
June 28th, 2020  
Anne ace
She looks a little fierce Jackie!! Fun shot and story
June 28th, 2020  
