Photo 1530
snail
Prompt this week is Toy Story.
Lego camera club wanted to join in with 30 Days Wild, but Lia-Mia and Norman took a few steps back as Jay-Kay was the only one brave enough to get close to the garden snail.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2386
photos
175
followers
94
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
28th June 2020 12:12pm
jrlego
,
52jr20
,
30dayswild2020
,
52wc-2020-w26
,
oh my half way through the year!
Monica
Such a brave lego photographer!
June 28th, 2020
Lesley
ace
Love this one!
June 28th, 2020
Anne
ace
She looks a little fierce Jackie!! Fun shot and story
June 28th, 2020
