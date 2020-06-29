Previous
The Colour Palette of my Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1531

The Colour Palette of my Garden

I have a lot of the mauve spectrum in the garden this year!

Thank you for enjoying yesterday's snail photo, there were a few ants wandering around this scene, but I appear to have not caught anyof them.

No prize if you find one!!
JackieR

