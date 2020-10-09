Sign up
Photo 1620
Who Says Romance is Dead?
Other wives (@casablanca for example) are given bouquets of flowers, but me? I got given two batteries for my camera, much more useful!
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th October 2020 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, I’ll email you soon and tell you why! Excellent present. Happy anniversary ❤️
October 9th, 2020
Anne
ace
Haha, what a practical guy you have Jackie! Happy anniversary 💕
October 9th, 2020
John Sutton
ace
In the past I got my wife wire cutters and a kip mat for her birthday. Happy anniversary 🍾🥂😊
October 9th, 2020
