Who Says Romance is Dead? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1620

Who Says Romance is Dead?

Other wives (@casablanca for example) are given bouquets of flowers, but me? I got given two batteries for my camera, much more useful!
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

JackieR

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I’ll email you soon and tell you why! Excellent present. Happy anniversary ❤️
October 9th, 2020  
Anne ace
Haha, what a practical guy you have Jackie! Happy anniversary 💕
October 9th, 2020  
John Sutton ace
In the past I got my wife wire cutters and a kip mat for her birthday. Happy anniversary 🍾🥂😊
October 9th, 2020  
