Previous
Next
Photo 1691
Angel Lights
After yesterday's wonderful surprise of the front garden's lights, we did indoors. If I could put fairy lights on it, around it or in it I did! The tree is 5' tall but it has 720 lights on it!!
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2619
photos
180
followers
103
following
463% complete
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1686
860
1687
1688
1689
861
1690
1691
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th December 2020 4:00pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-holidays
,
52jr20
,
52wc-2020-52
Sarah Bremner
ace
I do love this! I have a few of these lovely angel ornaments mostly given by friends, very special.
You must share the tree with 720 lights!!!!
December 19th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
December 19th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@sarah19
Sarah, she was given to me by a dear dear friend on the occasion of a huge birthday and she lives with us all year round, just gets the bokeh treatment in December!!
December 19th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful bokeh.
December 19th, 2020
