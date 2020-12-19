Previous
Next
Angel Lights by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1691

Angel Lights

After yesterday's wonderful surprise of the front garden's lights, we did indoors. If I could put fairy lights on it, around it or in it I did! The tree is 5' tall but it has 720 lights on it!!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
I do love this! I have a few of these lovely angel ornaments mostly given by friends, very special.
You must share the tree with 720 lights!!!!
December 19th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
December 19th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@sarah19 Sarah, she was given to me by a dear dear friend on the occasion of a huge birthday and she lives with us all year round, just gets the bokeh treatment in December!!
December 19th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful bokeh.
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise