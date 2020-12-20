frozen

Remember that craze in the summer of freezing flowers?? I bunged some holly in a bowl and froze it last night. Forgot I should have used boiled water so no bubbles!



We're in Tier 4 now, so frozen out of mixing with society, unless I go to a supermarket- where a colleague caught the 'new varient'- so I'm going to be browsing recipe books to plan how to make fishfingers look and taste festive on 25th!



This is my last upload for the 52 week challenge- I even got my bucket list shot eventually. Thank you Mel for keeping the thread going as not many of us have managed to the end of the year.