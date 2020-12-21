Previous
Typical Weather For An Astronomical Event by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Typical Weather For An Astronomical Event

I opened the bedroom window, looked south-west and didn't see the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, but did get a face full of rain!!
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
