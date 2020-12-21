Sign up
Photo 1693
Typical Weather For An Astronomical Event
I opened the bedroom window, looked south-west and didn't see the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, but did get a face full of rain!!
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
that isn't a decorated tree it's a streetlight behind a tree looks good though!
